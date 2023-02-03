First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 35,344 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 4% from the previous session’s volume of 34,054 shares.The stock last traded at $95.31 and had previously closed at $95.51.

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Trading Up 0.6 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 113.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 3,393 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 8,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 1,227.5% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 31,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,405,000 after buying an additional 29,510 shares during the last quarter.

About First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust Large Cap Growth Opportunities AlphaDEX Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Growth Index (the Index).

