First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 1,194,993 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 618,730 shares.The stock last traded at $24.10 and had previously closed at $24.07.

First Trust Natural Gas ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Natural Gas ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 3,524.8% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 456,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,423,000 after purchasing an additional 443,742 shares in the last quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 222.3% during the third quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 358,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,173,000 after buying an additional 247,066 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 21.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,254,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,601,000 after buying an additional 220,897 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the second quarter valued at $4,658,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 26.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 998,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,880,000 after buying an additional 211,639 shares during the period.

About First Trust Natural Gas ETF

First Trust ISE-Revere Natural Gas Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE-REVERE Natural Gas Index (the Index). The Index is an equal-weighted index consisting of exchange-listed companies that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the exploration and production of natural gas.

