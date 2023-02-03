FirstCash Holdings, Inc to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.33 (NASDAQ:FCFS)

FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th.

FirstCash has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. FirstCash has a payout ratio of 19.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect FirstCash to earn $6.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.2%.

Shares of FCFS stock traded down $1.47 on Friday, hitting $89.58. 73,866 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,585. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. FirstCash has a one year low of $58.30 and a one year high of $100.00.

FirstCash ( NASDAQ:FCFS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $749.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.47 million. FirstCash had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 8.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that FirstCash will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 4,171 shares of FirstCash stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.40, for a total value of $368,716.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,042,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $710,919,960.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 595,628 shares of company stock worth $53,164,121. 19.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FirstCash by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,396,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,282,000 after purchasing an additional 730,072 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of FirstCash by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,286,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,511,000 after purchasing an additional 36,555 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of FirstCash by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 941,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,252,000 after purchasing an additional 8,831 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FirstCash by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 502,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,903,000 after purchasing an additional 118,323 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FirstCash by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 439,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,897,000 after purchasing an additional 13,819 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

FCFS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on FirstCash from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Wedbush increased their price objective on FirstCash from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on FirstCash in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on FirstCash in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens upgraded FirstCash from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.60.

FirstCash Holdings, Inc operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments, and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

