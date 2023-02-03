Fisher Asset Management LLC Acquires 2,117,664 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 71,229.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,120,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,117,664 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.69% of Illinois Tool Works worth $383,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,805,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $511,363,000 after buying an additional 562,273 shares during the period. Briar Hall Management LLC grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Briar Hall Management LLC now owns 26,352,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,760,529,000 after buying an additional 520,540 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter worth $91,466,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,902,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,236,063,000 after buying an additional 326,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,821,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,351,994,000 after buying an additional 187,268 shares in the last quarter. 79.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Up 4.6 %

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $250.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $173.52 and a 52 week high of $253.37. The company has a market capitalization of $76.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $225.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.94.

Insider Activity at Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 80.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. acquired 1,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $221.81 per share, for a total transaction of $308,315.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,394,059.14. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ITW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $165.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Vertical Research downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $222.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.43.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

