Fisher Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 571,883 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 11,478 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $118,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 860 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,503 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $1,748,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,051 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.90% of the company’s stock.
Align Technology Stock Down 1.6 %
Shares of Align Technology stock opened at $354.00 on Friday. Align Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $172.05 and a twelve month high of $552.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $221.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.16. The firm has a market cap of $27.65 billion, a PE ratio of 78.07, a P/E/G ratio of 35.61 and a beta of 1.62.
Align Technology
Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of Invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and Vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.
