Fisher Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 571,883 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 11,478 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $118,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 860 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,503 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $1,748,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,051 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Align Technology Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of Align Technology stock opened at $354.00 on Friday. Align Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $172.05 and a twelve month high of $552.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $221.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.16. The firm has a market cap of $27.65 billion, a PE ratio of 78.07, a P/E/G ratio of 35.61 and a beta of 1.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Align Technology

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ALGN shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Align Technology from $255.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $307.00 in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Align Technology from $260.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Align Technology from $230.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Align Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Align Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.78.

(Get Rating)

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of Invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and Vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.