Fisher Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 314,051 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,220 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.52% of Paycom Software worth $103,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYC. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in Paycom Software by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Paycom Software by 405.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 96 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in Paycom Software by 421.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Paycom Software by 89.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Paycom Software in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PAYC shares. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $365.00 to $381.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $393.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $425.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $365.00 to $381.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paycom Software has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.81.

Paycom Software Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of Paycom Software stock opened at $346.00 on Friday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $255.82 and a 52-week high of $402.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $314.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $331.62. The firm has a market cap of $20.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.34.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.11. Paycom Software had a net margin of 19.40% and a return on equity of 24.24%. The business had revenue of $334.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.09 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Paycom Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paycom Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions include talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management, and human resource management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.