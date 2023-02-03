Fisher Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) by 6,332.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,725,173 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 11,542,904 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lyft were worth $154,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Lyft by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,672 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lyft by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 29,753 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lyft in the 1st quarter valued at $731,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lyft during the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in Lyft by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 12,200 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 79.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lyft Stock Down 2.8 %

LYFT stock opened at $17.05 on Friday. Lyft, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.66 and a 12 month high of $45.65. The firm has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Lyft ( NASDAQ:LYFT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Lyft had a negative net margin of 32.26% and a negative return on equity of 54.39%. Equities research analysts forecast that Lyft, Inc. will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their price target on Lyft to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Lyft from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Lyft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Lyft from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Cowen cut Lyft from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lyft currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.16.

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of an online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

