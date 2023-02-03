Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $140.20 Million Stock Position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,407,941 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 456,716 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 2.02% of Cleveland-Cliffs worth $140,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 218.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the second quarter worth $42,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of CLF opened at $21.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a PE ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.60. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.82 and a 12-month high of $34.04.
Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.
