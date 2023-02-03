Fisher Asset Management LLC Invests $247.48 Million in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,028,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,482,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.73% of Johnson Controls International as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 298,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,682,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 8,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 6.4% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 19,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $63.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $43.79 billion, a PE ratio of 35.09, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.22. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $45.52 and a 52-week high of $70.21.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is presently 76.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on JCI. StockNews.com upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 28,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total value of $1,877,948.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $527,780.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 1,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total value of $78,995.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,436.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 28,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total transaction of $1,877,948.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $527,780.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

