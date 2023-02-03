Fisher Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,973,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 88,701 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 2.25% of Alcoa worth $133,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Alcoa during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Emerson Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000.

In other news, CFO William F. Oplinger sold 134,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total value of $7,130,909.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,560 shares in the company, valued at $3,795,542.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total value of $57,057.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,584 shares in the company, valued at $393,382.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO William F. Oplinger sold 134,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total value of $7,130,909.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,560 shares in the company, valued at $3,795,542.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 180,188 shares of company stock worth $9,477,165 over the last ninety days.

AA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Alcoa from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Alcoa from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Alcoa from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut Alcoa from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Alcoa from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alcoa has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.58.

NYSE:AA opened at $52.91 on Friday. Alcoa Co. has a 12 month low of $33.55 and a 12 month high of $98.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The industrial products company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Alcoa had a positive return on equity of 13.18% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. Alcoa’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.50 EPS. Analysts expect that Alcoa Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

