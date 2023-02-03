Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 85,925 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Fisher Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,648,188 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 85,925 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.25% of HDFC Bank worth $271,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 3.8% in the third quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,646 shares of the bank’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in HDFC Bank by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 12,581 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in HDFC Bank by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 7,158 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in HDFC Bank by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in HDFC Bank by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,427 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE:HDB opened at $67.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.36. The company has a market capitalization of $124.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1-year low of $50.61 and a 1-year high of $71.76.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, January 14th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 16.86%. On average, equities analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

