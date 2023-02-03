Fisher Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,873,465 shares of the local business review company’s stock after selling 38,595 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 4.04% of Yelp worth $97,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Yelp by 16.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,033 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Yelp by 1.9% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 36,532 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Yelp by 0.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 176,322 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $4,896,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in shares of Yelp by 4.0% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 22,487 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceera Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Yelp by 1.2% in the third quarter. Ceera Investments LLC now owns 83,423 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Yelp stock opened at $33.11 on Friday. Yelp Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.30 and a 12-month high of $39.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.47 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.18.

Yelp ( NYSE:YELP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The local business review company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Yelp had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 5.44%. The firm had revenue of $308.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.12 million. Analysts forecast that Yelp Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

YELP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Yelp from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Yelp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Yelp from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Yelp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Yelp from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.38.

In other news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 5,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $166,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 180,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,421,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Yelp news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 5,547 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $166,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 180,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,421,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeremy Stoppelman sold 50,000 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total transaction of $1,432,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 501,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,374,736.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 391,999 shares of company stock valued at $11,408,440. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Yelp, Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

