Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Sets New 1-Year High at $199.90

Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $199.90 and last traded at $199.10, with a volume of 294644 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $197.13.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Five Below from $184.00 to $204.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Five Below from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Five Below from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Five Below from $170.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Five Below from $205.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $188.48.

The stock has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.39.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.15. Five Below had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 7.81%. The business had revenue of $645.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.16 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO Michael Romanko sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.50, for a total transaction of $718,125.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 8,901 shares in the company, valued at $1,704,541.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Michael Romanko sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.50, for a total transaction of $718,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 8,901 shares in the company, valued at $1,704,541.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kathleen S. Barclay sold 3,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.10, for a total value of $620,984.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,646,292.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,325 shares of company stock worth $6,919,010 over the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVE. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,061,002 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $800,929,000 after buying an additional 1,415,117 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Five Below by 0.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,623,241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $636,482,000 after purchasing an additional 13,523 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Five Below by 21.4% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,676,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $423,883,000 after purchasing an additional 471,349 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Five Below by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,215,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $251,337,000 after purchasing an additional 97,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,661,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $228,795,000 after purchasing an additional 644,271 shares in the last quarter.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment includes items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists of personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

