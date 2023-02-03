FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Shares Sold by Vectors Research Management LLC

Vectors Research Management LLC lowered its position in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of FMC by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in FMC by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 34,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of FMC by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 11,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of FMC by 2.6% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 88.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FMC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of FMC from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded FMC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on FMC from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on FMC from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.82.

Insider Transactions at FMC

FMC Stock Down 0.0 %

In other news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,502 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.95, for a total transaction of $571,528.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,330,040.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other FMC news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.56, for a total value of $66,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,222 shares in the company, valued at $1,487,588.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,502 shares of FMC stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.95, for a total value of $571,528.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,354 shares in the company, valued at $2,330,040.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FMC traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $128.70. The stock had a trading volume of 277,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,160. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.33. FMC Co. has a 1-year low of $98.24 and a 1-year high of $140.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $16.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.87.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.13. FMC had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 29.34%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

FMC Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. This is an increase from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.87%.

FMC Profile

(Get Rating)

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

