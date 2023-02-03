Forafric Global (NASDAQ:AFRI) versus Kellogg (NYSE:K) Head to Head Survey

Forafric Global (NASDAQ:AFRI – Get Rating) and Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Forafric Global and Kellogg’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forafric Global N/A N/A -$2.67 million N/A N/A Kellogg $14.18 billion 1.63 $1.49 billion $4.34 15.58

Kellogg has higher revenue and earnings than Forafric Global.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

1.6% of Forafric Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.6% of Kellogg shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.5% of Forafric Global shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Kellogg shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Forafric Global and Kellogg, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Forafric Global 0 0 0 0 N/A Kellogg 4 3 1 0 1.63

Kellogg has a consensus price target of $72.22, suggesting a potential upside of 6.79%. Given Kellogg’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Kellogg is more favorable than Forafric Global.

Profitability

This table compares Forafric Global and Kellogg’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forafric Global N/A -25.93% -1.74% Kellogg 10.01% 31.96% 7.61%

Risk & Volatility

Forafric Global has a beta of 0.51, meaning that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kellogg has a beta of 0.42, meaning that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Kellogg beats Forafric Global on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Forafric Global

Forafric Global PLC engages in the purchase, storage, transport, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products in Morocco and Sub-Saharan Africa. The company offers flour and semolina; and secondary processing products, such as pasta and couscous under the Tria and MayMouna brands. It serves wholesale foods manufacturers and distributors The company also exports its products to approximately 45 countries. Forafric Global PLC is headquartered in Gibraltar.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Co. engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa). The company was founded by Will Keith Kellogg in 1906 and is headquartered in Battle Creek, MI.

