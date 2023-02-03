Formula One Group (OTCMKTS:FWONB) Trading Up 0.8%

Formula One Group (OTCMKTS:FWONB – Get Rating) was up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $60.71 and last traded at $60.50. Approximately 200 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.00.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -465.38 and a beta of 1.12.
Formula One Group (OTCMKTS:FWONB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $715.00 million for the quarter. Formula One Group had a return on equity of 0.19% and a net margin of 1.34%.
Formula One Group Company Profile
Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.
