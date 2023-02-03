Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Given New $70.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FTV. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Fortive from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised Fortive from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Fortive from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho upped their price target on Fortive from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortive currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $72.62.

Get Fortive alerts:

Fortive Stock Up 2.9 %

Fortive stock opened at $67.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.24. The company has a market cap of $23.99 billion, a PE ratio of 32.29, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.12. Fortive has a fifty-two week low of $52.47 and a fifty-two week high of $69.69.

Fortive Announces Dividend

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 12.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Fortive will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.33%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Patrick K. Murphy sold 32,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $2,247,945.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,929 shares in the company, valued at $4,314,412.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 13,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.44, for a total value of $900,396.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,818 shares in the company, valued at $6,078,703.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick K. Murphy sold 32,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $2,247,945.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,314,412.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortive

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Fortive by 48.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 40,725,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,214,661,000 after acquiring an additional 13,237,805 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Fortive by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,557,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,288,355,000 after purchasing an additional 989,883 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Fortive by 3.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,779,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,736,146,000 after purchasing an additional 860,002 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Fortive by 0.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,573,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,024,524,000 after purchasing an additional 124,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Fortive by 22.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,759,754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $639,495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181,045 shares in the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.