Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS.

Fortive Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FTV traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,801,884. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.91. Fortive has a 1-year low of $52.47 and a 1-year high of $69.42.

Fortive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.33%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortive

In other news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 13,156 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.44, for a total value of $900,396.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,818 shares in the company, valued at $6,078,703.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, CEO Patrick K. Murphy sold 32,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $2,247,945.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,314,412.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 13,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.44, for a total transaction of $900,396.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,078,703.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 34.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 21.8% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Fortive during the first quarter worth about $66,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Fortive by 26.1% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Fortive by 10.0% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FTV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Fortive from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Fortive from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Fortive from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Fortive from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.62.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

