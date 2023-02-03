Fortran (OTCMKTS:FRTN) Trading Up 7.9%

Fortran Co. (OTCMKTS:FRTN – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 7.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.10. Approximately 23,560 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 142% from the average daily volume of 9,737 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.
Fortran Trading Down 2.4 %
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.16.
Fortran Company Profile
Fortran Corp. engages in the design, sourcing, implementation, and maintenance of complex telecommunications solutions. It also installs and repairs cooling towers across the United States. The firm operates through the Telecom Service and Cooling Tower Service segments. The Telecom Service segment offers manage service agreements, box sales, move-adds-changes, and data cabling and in-building wireless.
