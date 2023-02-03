Frax (FRAX) Price Tops $1.00 on Top Exchanges

Frax (FRAX) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 2nd. During the last seven days, Frax has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. Frax has a market cap of $1.03 billion and $21.26 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Frax token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00004255 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Frax Token Profile

Frax’s launch date was December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 1,023,393,133 tokens. Frax’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome. Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Frax Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frax should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Frax using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

