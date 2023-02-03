Frax Price Index Share Price Hits $1.35 (FPIS)

Frax Price Index Share (FPIS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. One Frax Price Index Share token can currently be purchased for about $1.35 or 0.00005751 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Frax Price Index Share has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar. Frax Price Index Share has a total market cap of $120.65 million and approximately $344,105.95 worth of Frax Price Index Share was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Frax Price Index Share alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002840 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000331 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 57.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $99.05 or 0.00422026 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000116 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6,756.11 or 0.28785437 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $109.63 or 0.00467095 BTC.

Frax Price Index Share Profile

Frax Price Index Share’s launch date was March 28th, 2022. Frax Price Index Share’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. The official website for Frax Price Index Share is app.frax.finance. Frax Price Index Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Frax Price Index Share Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax is a fractional-algorithmic stablecoin protocol. Frax is open-source, permissionless, and entirely on-chain – currently implemented on Ethereum and 12 other chains. The end goal of the Frax protocol is to provide a highly scalable, decentralized, algorithmic money in place of fixed-supply digital assets like BTC. The Frax ecosystem has 2 stablecoins: FRAX (pegged to the US dollar) & FPI (pegged to the Consumer Price Index).”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax Price Index Share directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frax Price Index Share should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Frax Price Index Share using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Frax Price Index Share Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Frax Price Index Share and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.