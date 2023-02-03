Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Position Trimmed by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lessened its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 645,076 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 2,668 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $17,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 20,438 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 4,474 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 3rd quarter valued at about $374,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 300,285 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $8,379,000 after buying an additional 45,975 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 117,000 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after buying an additional 104,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 134,887 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $3,946,000 after buying an additional 6,635 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Freeport-McMoRan

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, VP Douglas N. Currault II sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $3,018,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 136,432 shares in the company, valued at $5,491,388. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. BNP Paribas lowered Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

FCX opened at $43.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $62.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.80 and a 1 year high of $51.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.40.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.12. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 15.22%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.66%.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations.

Further Reading

