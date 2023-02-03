Frontier 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $3.01 Million (FRONT)

Frontier (FRONT) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. During the last week, Frontier has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Frontier token can now be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000994 BTC on popular exchanges. Frontier has a market cap of $20.92 million and $3.01 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002843 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000269 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000334 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 49.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.42 or 0.00425519 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000116 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,780.88 or 0.29023686 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.39 or 0.00468214 BTC.

Frontier Token Profile

Frontier was first traded on September 15th, 2020. Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,000,000 tokens. Frontier’s official message board is blog.frontierwallet.com. Frontier’s official website is frontier.xyz. Frontier’s official Twitter account is @frontierdotxyz and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Frontier

According to CryptoCompare, “Frontier is a chain-agnostic DeFi aggregation layer. To date, it has added support for DeFi on Ethereum, Binance Chain, BandChain, Kava, and Harmony. Via StaFi Protocol, it will enter into the Polkadot ecosystem, and it will now put efforts towards Serum.”

