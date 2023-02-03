Frontier (FRONT) Price Reaches $0.23 on Top Exchanges

Frontier (FRONT) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. One Frontier token can currently be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000971 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Frontier has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. Frontier has a market cap of $20.60 million and $4.27 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Frontier

Frontier launched on September 15th, 2020. Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,000,000 tokens. Frontier’s official message board is blog.frontierwallet.com. Frontier’s official Twitter account is @frontierdotxyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Frontier is frontier.xyz.

Buying and Selling Frontier

According to CryptoCompare, “Frontier is a chain-agnostic DeFi aggregation layer. To date, it has added support for DeFi on Ethereum, Binance Chain, BandChain, Kava, and Harmony. Via StaFi Protocol, it will enter into the Polkadot ecosystem, and it will now put efforts towards Serum.”

