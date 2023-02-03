FUNToken (FUN) Price Reaches $0.0072 on Top Exchanges

FUNToken (FUN) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. FUNToken has a total market cap of $78.27 million and approximately $2.28 million worth of FUNToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FUNToken token can now be bought for about $0.0072 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, FUNToken has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

About FUNToken

FUNToken was first traded on June 22nd, 2017. FUNToken’s total supply is 10,977,277,070 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,945,357,176 tokens. The Reddit community for FUNToken is https://reddit.com/r/fun_token. FUNToken’s official Twitter account is @funtoken_io. The official website for FUNToken is funtoken.io.

FUNToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The FUN Token was initially developed by FunFair Technologies in 2017 to power their FUN ecosystem. In early 2021, FUN Token took control of FUN and are focused on developing this separately from FunFair Technologies with a new use case.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUNToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FUNToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FUNToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

