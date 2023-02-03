FY2023 EPS Estimates for Victoria’s Secret & Co. Raised by Telsey Advisory Group (NYSE:VSCO)

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group lifted their FY2023 earnings estimates for Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a report released on Wednesday, February 1st. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $4.85 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.72. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s current full-year earnings is $4.70 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.35 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $2.70 EPS.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 178.60%.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on VSCO. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. UBS Group lowered shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.36.

VSCO stock opened at $46.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.60. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 52 week low of $26.14 and a 52 week high of $65.20.

In related news, major shareholder International Pte Ltd Bbrc sold 109,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.08, for a total transaction of $5,067,325.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,118,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $374,114,488.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 178.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 94.5% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 774.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

