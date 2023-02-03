FY2025 EPS Estimates for CyberAgent, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYGIY) Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group

Posted by on Feb 3rd, 2023

CyberAgent, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYGIYGet Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CyberAgent in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Sato now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.23. The consensus estimate for CyberAgent’s current full-year earnings is $0.13 per share.

CyberAgent Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CYGIY opened at $4.62 on Friday. CyberAgent has a 12-month low of $3.72 and a 12-month high of $6.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.45 and its 200 day moving average is $4.55.

About CyberAgent

(Get Rating)

CyberAgent, Inc engages in the provision of internet media services. It operates through the following segments: Media, Game, Internet Advertising, Investment Development, and Others. The Media segment offers Internet television and online dating services. The Game segment provides games for smartphones.

Further Reading

Earnings History and Estimates for CyberAgent (OTCMKTS:CYGIY)

Receive News & Ratings for CyberAgent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberAgent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.