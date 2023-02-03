G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $10.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $7.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $57.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $27.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:GTHX opened at $8.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 4.24. The company has a market cap of $347.57 million, a PE ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.72. G1 Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.84 and a 52 week high of $17.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.54.

G1 Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GTHX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $23.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.64 million. G1 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 328.58% and a negative return on equity of 172.97%. As a group, research analysts expect that G1 Therapeutics will post -3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO John E. (Jack) Jr. Bailey sold 32,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.85, for a total transaction of $187,311.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 281,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,649,050.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,207 shares of company stock worth $204,976. 8.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GTHX. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $8,878,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 1,038.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,618,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,214,000 after buying an additional 1,476,175 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,935,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,662,000 after buying an additional 626,777 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 486.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 728,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,597,000 after buying an additional 603,926 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $2,292,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.13% of the company’s stock.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. Its products pipeline includes trilaciclib, rintodestrant, and lerociclib. The company was founded by Kwok-Kin Wong and Norman E. Sharpless on May 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, NC.

