G999 (G999) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $5,452.05

G999 (G999) traded up 26.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. G999 has a market capitalization of $37.59 million and $5,452.05 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One G999 coin can now be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, G999 has traded 10% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.24 or 0.00090936 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.89 or 0.00063754 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00010590 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001140 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00024968 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004419 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 50.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000163 BTC.

About G999

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official website is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling G999

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade G999 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy G999 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

