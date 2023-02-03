Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Downgraded by Guggenheim

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Guggenheim from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Argus cut shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Generac from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $122.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Generac from $406.00 to $346.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Generac from $179.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Generac from $179.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Generac presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.05.

Generac Trading Down 3.4 %

NYSE GNRC opened at $126.50 on Friday. Generac has a 12 month low of $86.29 and a 12 month high of $329.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $103.55 and a 200-day moving average of $157.62. The company has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.19.

Insider Transactions at Generac

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.13. Generac had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 10.29%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Generac will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert D. Dixon purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $97.27 per share, for a total transaction of $194,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,216.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Generac

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Generac in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 552.6% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Generac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Generac by 411.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in Generac in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

About Generac

(Get Rating)

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the U.S. and Canada.

