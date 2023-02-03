Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Downgraded by Guggenheim

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Guggenheim from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Argus cut shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Generac from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $122.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Generac from $406.00 to $346.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Generac from $179.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Generac from $179.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Generac presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.05.

Generac Trading Down 3.4 %

NYSE GNRC opened at $126.50 on Friday. Generac has a 12 month low of $86.29 and a 12 month high of $329.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $103.55 and a 200-day moving average of $157.62. The company has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.19.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.13. Generac had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 10.29%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Generac will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Generac

In related news, Director Robert D. Dixon purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $97.27 per share, for a total transaction of $194,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,216.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Generac

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Generac in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 552.6% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Generac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Generac by 411.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in Generac in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

About Generac

(Get Rating)

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the U.S. and Canada.

