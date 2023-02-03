General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 701,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,520 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.12% of General Mills worth $53,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the third quarter valued at approximately $707,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the third quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 11.3% during the third quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 2,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 16.7% during the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 9,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 72.0% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 49,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,745,000 after acquiring an additional 20,784 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

GIS opened at $75.90 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.67 and a 52 week high of $88.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.39. The firm has a market cap of $44.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 15.02%. On average, equities analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.09%.

In other General Mills news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 20,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $1,651,567.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,042 shares in the company, valued at $5,695,965. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other General Mills news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 20,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $1,651,567.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,042 shares in the company, valued at $5,695,965. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 32,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $2,585,177.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,045 shares in the company, valued at $6,121,622.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,139 shares of company stock worth $7,630,104 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GIS shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on General Mills from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. BNP Paribas started coverage on General Mills in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on General Mills in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on General Mills from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.27.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

