General Motors (NYSE:GM) Price Target Raised to $82.00 at Citigroup

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) had its price target raised by Citigroup from $81.00 to $82.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on GM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of General Motors from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of General Motors from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of General Motors from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research lowered shares of General Motors from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of General Motors from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $48.72.

General Motors stock opened at $41.50 on Thursday. General Motors has a 52-week low of $30.33 and a 52-week high of $54.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.44. General Motors had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The firm had revenue of $43.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.87%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 3.1% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 8,871 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Weik Capital Management increased its position in General Motors by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 9,075 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Herbst Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Herbst Group LLC now owns 64,490 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in General Motors by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 12,755 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. 78.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

