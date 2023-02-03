Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) Downgraded by Pareto Securities to “Hold”

Pareto Securities cut shares of Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on GNGBY. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Getinge AB (publ) from SEK 274 to SEK 250 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. DNB Markets downgraded Getinge AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Getinge AB (publ) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Nordea Equity Research upgraded Getinge AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $273.75.

Getinge AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of GNGBY opened at $24.84 on Thursday. Getinge AB has a 1 year low of $15.87 and a 1 year high of $41.54. The company has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.92 and a 200-day moving average of $20.60.

About Getinge AB (publ)

Getinge AB is a medical technology company specializes in providing equipment, systems, operating rooms, intensive-care units to the healthcare and the life science industries. It offers products and solutions for intensive care, cardiovascular procedures, operating rooms, sterile reprocessing and life science.

