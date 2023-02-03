GICTrade Tops 24 Hour Volume of $29,000.48 (GICT)

GICTrade (GICT) traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. One GICTrade token can currently be purchased for about $1.02 or 0.00004372 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, GICTrade has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. GICTrade has a total market capitalization of $101.73 million and $29,000.48 worth of GICTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get GICTrade alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002840 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000331 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 57.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.05 or 0.00422026 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000116 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6,756.11 or 0.28785437 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.63 or 0.00467095 BTC.

GICTrade Profile

GICTrade launched on March 31st, 2019. GICTrade’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,272,330 tokens. GICTrade’s official message board is medium.com/@gictradeio. GICTrade’s official Twitter account is @gictradeio and its Facebook page is accessible here. GICTrade’s official website is www.gicindonesia.com.

GICTrade Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GICTrade (GICT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. GICTrade has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of GICTrade is 1.03046223 USD and is up 6.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $29,801.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gicindonesia.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GICTrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GICTrade should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GICTrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GICTrade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GICTrade and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.