Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 808 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 57,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,446,000 after purchasing an additional 4,877 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 448,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,660,000 after purchasing an additional 16,643 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 8,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 5,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $2,304,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock traded up $3.32 on Friday, hitting $84.71. The company had a trading volume of 6,624,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,536,658. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $106.25 billion, a PE ratio of 31.73, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.39. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.17 and a 52 week high of $89.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.17. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The firm had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GILD. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.55.

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

In related news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $535,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,365,805.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Featured Stories

