Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The business had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Gilead Sciences updated its FY23 guidance to $6.60 to $7.00 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $6.60-$7.00 EPS.
Shares of GILD stock traded up $3.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $84.39. 7,339,873 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,567,769. The company has a market capitalization of $105.85 billion, a PE ratio of 31.73, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.39. Gilead Sciences has a 12-month low of $57.17 and a 12-month high of $89.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.
In other Gilead Sciences news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $535,736.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,365,805.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on GILD. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.55.
Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.
