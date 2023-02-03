Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.63 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences updated its FY23 guidance to $6.60 to $7.00 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $6.60-$7.00 EPS.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

GILD traded up $2.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $84.20. The stock had a trading volume of 7,466,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,573,256. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.30. Gilead Sciences has a twelve month low of $57.17 and a twelve month high of $89.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.73, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GILD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $76.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. DZ Bank cut shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 9th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.55.

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gilead Sciences

In other news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $535,736.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,365,805.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GILD. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 324.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,002,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,070,232,000 after buying an additional 13,764,169 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,492,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $921,006,000 after buying an additional 6,410,047 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,421,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $951,350,000 after buying an additional 1,987,058 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,969,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $889,922,000 after buying an additional 430,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,251,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $431,097,000 after buying an additional 21,422 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

