Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 12.29%. The business had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Gilead Sciences updated its FY23 guidance to $6.60 to $7.00 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $6.60-$7.00 EPS.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD traded up $2.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $84.27. 7,169,814 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,560,375. Gilead Sciences has a one year low of $57.17 and a one year high of $89.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.79 and its 200-day moving average is $74.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.73, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.39.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $535,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,365,805.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gilead Sciences

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 9.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 57,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,446,000 after purchasing an additional 4,877 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 448,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,660,000 after acquiring an additional 16,643 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 44.3% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 8,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 12.5% during the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 5,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth $2,304,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GILD. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Truist Financial raised Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $76.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. DZ Bank cut shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.55.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.