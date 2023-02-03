Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 9,885 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the previous session’s volume of 36,630 shares.The stock last traded at $7.00 and had previously closed at $6.95.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.33.

Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $82.56 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Knighthead Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Blue Group by 14.7% in the third quarter. Knighthead Capital Management LLC now owns 5,470,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,327,000 after acquiring an additional 699,183 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Blue Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,522,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,753,000 after acquiring an additional 44,563 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Blue Group in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Global Blue Group by 216.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,876 shares during the last quarter. 88.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers in Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS), Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS), and Complementary Retail Tech Solutions (CRTS).

