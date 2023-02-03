Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 9,885 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the previous session’s volume of 36,630 shares.The stock last traded at $7.00 and had previously closed at $6.95.
Global Blue Group Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.33.
Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $82.56 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Global Blue Group
About Global Blue Group
Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers in Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS), Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS), and Complementary Retail Tech Solutions (CRTS).
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Global Blue Group (GB)
- Zimmer Biomet Beats on Earnings, Growth May be Priced In
- AI Software Maker EPAM Boasts Biggest Tech-Sector Rally
- Ford Stock Going Forward After Big Earnings Flop
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Wolverine Worldwide
- Nvidia Rallies As Investors Bullish On Chipmaker’s AI Business
Receive News & Ratings for Global Blue Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blue Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.