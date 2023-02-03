Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) is Wildcat Capital Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Wildcat Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) by 32.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 667,164 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 162,739 shares during the period. Global-e Online accounts for 6.9% of Wildcat Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Wildcat Capital Management LLC owned 0.43% of Global-e Online worth $17,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GLBE. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Global-e Online by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 143,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,842,000 after acquiring an additional 27,475 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Global-e Online by 83.2% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 118,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after buying an additional 53,800 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Global-e Online during the third quarter worth $292,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Global-e Online in the third quarter valued at $681,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Global-e Online by 1,168.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 86,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after buying an additional 79,323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

GLBE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Global-e Online from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Global-e Online from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Global-e Online from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Global-e Online from $48.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Global-e Online from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

Shares of GLBE stock traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 352,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,009,928. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.59. Global-e Online Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $15.63 and a fifty-two week high of $47.70.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.10). Global-e Online had a negative net margin of 53.83% and a negative return on equity of 13.72%. The firm had revenue of $105.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.48 million. Equities analysts predict that Global-e Online Ltd. will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

