Global Payments (GPN) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.34 per share for the quarter.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.01). Global Payments had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Global Payments to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Global Payments Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GPN traded down $3.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $112.65. 152,422 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,411,284. The company has a market cap of $30.46 billion, a PE ratio of 514.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.99. Global Payments has a twelve month low of $92.27 and a twelve month high of $152.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity at Global Payments

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price objective on Global Payments to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Global Payments from $160.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Global Payments from $188.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Global Payments from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on Global Payments from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.29.

In other news, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. purchased 3,400 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $98.62 per share, with a total value of $335,308.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,840,262.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Payments

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 72.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 782 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 1st quarter worth $262,000. Institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

Featured Stories

