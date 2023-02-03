Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX) Shares Sold by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. lowered its position in shares of Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,780 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A. owned 0.09% of Global X FinTech ETF worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Global X FinTech ETF in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 431.8% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X FinTech ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its position in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 100.0% during the second quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period.

Global X FinTech ETF Stock Up 4.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ FINX opened at $23.92 on Friday. Global X FinTech ETF has a 12 month low of $18.35 and a 12 month high of $35.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.68.

Global X FinTech ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.001 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th.

