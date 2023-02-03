Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM) Shares Sold by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. cut its position in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM – Get Rating) by 36.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,830 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A. owned approximately 0.17% of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GNOM. Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 31,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 198.6% in the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 5,301 shares during the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $175,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 24,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 2,865 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.95% of the company’s stock.

Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of GNOM opened at $14.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.81 million, a P/E ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.45. Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF has a twelve month low of $10.48 and a twelve month high of $17.02.

Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF Profile

Complete Genomics, Inc is a life sciences company that has developed and commercialized a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) sequencing platform. Its complete genomics analysis platform (CGA) Platform, combines its human genome sequencing technology with its advanced informatics and data management software and its end-to-end, outsourced service model to provide its customers with data that is ready to be used for genome-based research.

