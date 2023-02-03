Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.07, RTT News reports. Globe Life had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. Globe Life’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Globe Life updated its FY 2023 guidance to $10.20-$10.50 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $10.20 to $10.50 EPS.

Globe Life Stock Performance

NYSE:GL traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $117.41. The stock had a trading volume of 144,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,649. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Globe Life has a 52 week low of $87.87 and a 52 week high of $123.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.08.

Globe Life Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a $0.2075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.11%.

Insider Transactions at Globe Life

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.27, for a total transaction of $1,524,510.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 730,792 shares in the company, valued at $85,699,977.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Globe Life news, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 13,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.27, for a total value of $1,524,510.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 730,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,699,977.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Kenneth J. Matson sold 2,573 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.17, for a total value of $298,905.41. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,386,704.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 56,373 shares of company stock valued at $6,383,541 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Globe Life in the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globe Life during the 1st quarter worth $220,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Globe Life in the 1st quarter worth $229,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Globe Life during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Globe Life during the second quarter worth $240,000. Institutional investors own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on GL. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Globe Life from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Globe Life from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Globe Life from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Globe Life from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Globe Life from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.00.

About Globe Life

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

