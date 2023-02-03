Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $10.20-$10.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $9.73. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Globe Life also updated its FY23 guidance to $10.20 to $10.50 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Globe Life from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Globe Life from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Globe Life presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $129.00.

Globe Life Price Performance

Globe Life stock traded up $2.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $118.92. 324,760 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 551,485. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $119.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.08. Globe Life has a twelve month low of $87.87 and a twelve month high of $123.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.82.

Globe Life Announces Dividend

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.07. Globe Life had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Globe Life will post 9.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.2075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 12,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.98, for a total transaction of $1,235,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 730,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,256,960.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 12,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.98, for a total transaction of $1,235,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 730,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,256,960.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.61, for a total transaction of $1,136,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $951,142.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,373 shares of company stock worth $6,383,541 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Globe Life during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the 2nd quarter valued at $240,000. Institutional investors own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

