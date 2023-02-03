Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Feb 3rd, 2023

Globe Life (NYSE:GLGet Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $10.20-$10.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $9.73. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Globe Life also updated its FY23 guidance to $10.20 to $10.50 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Globe Life from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Globe Life from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Globe Life presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $129.00.

Globe Life Price Performance

Globe Life stock traded up $2.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $118.92. 324,760 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 551,485. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $119.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.08. Globe Life has a twelve month low of $87.87 and a twelve month high of $123.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.82.

Globe Life (NYSE:GLGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.07. Globe Life had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Globe Life will post 9.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Globe Life Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.2075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 12,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.98, for a total transaction of $1,235,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 730,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,256,960.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 12,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.98, for a total transaction of $1,235,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 730,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,256,960.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.61, for a total transaction of $1,136,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $951,142.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,373 shares of company stock worth $6,383,541 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Globe Life during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the 2nd quarter valued at $240,000. Institutional investors own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

Read More

Earnings History and Estimates for Globe Life (NYSE:GL)

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.