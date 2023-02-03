GogolCoin (GOL) Price Reaches $0.10 on Top Exchanges

GogolCoin (GOL) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 3rd. GogolCoin has a market cap of $67.90 million and approximately $69,271.01 worth of GogolCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GogolCoin token can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000432 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, GogolCoin has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002763 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000268 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000333 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 56.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.91 or 0.00424338 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000114 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6,814.85 or 0.28943163 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.77 or 0.00466201 BTC.
GogolCoin Profile
GogolCoin’s launch date was March 24th, 2021. GogolCoin’s total supply is 295,000,000 tokens. The official website for GogolCoin is gogolcoin.io. The Reddit community for GogolCoin is https://reddit.com/r/gogolcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GogolCoin’s official Twitter account is @gogolcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. GogolCoin’s official message board is gogolcoin.io/blog.
GogolCoin Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GogolCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GogolCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GogolCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for GogolCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GogolCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.