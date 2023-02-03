Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $9.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $8.00. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 273.44% from the company’s current price.
Gold Royalty Stock Down 0.8 %
NYSEAMERICAN GROY opened at $2.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $363.96 million, a PE ratio of -17.21 and a beta of 0.94. Gold Royalty has a 52-week low of $2.11 and a 52-week high of $4.45.
Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 27th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.87 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Gold Royalty will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.
About Gold Royalty
Gold Royalty Corp., a precious metals-focused royalty company, provides financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. It focuses on acquiring royalties, streams, and similar interests at varying stages of the mine life cycle to build a portfolio offering near, medium, and longer-term attractive returns for its investors.
