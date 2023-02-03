Gouverneur Bancorp (OTCMKTS:GOVB) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Shares of Gouverneur Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GOVB – Get Rating) fell 5.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.35 and last traded at $8.35. 600 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 1,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.80.

Gouverneur Bancorp Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $16.85 million, a PE ratio of 64.23 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.06.

About Gouverneur Bancorp

Gouverneur Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Gouverneur Savings & Loan Association. It is a federally chartered savings and loan association offering a variety of banking products and services to individuals and businesses in its primary market area in southern St. Lawrence and northern Lewis and Jefferson Counties in New York State.

