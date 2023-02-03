Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN) Stock Price Up 16.3%

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 16.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$2.80 and last traded at C$2.78. Approximately 3,044,708 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 81% from the average daily volume of 1,677,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GRN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) from C$2.25 to C$1.75 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) from C$1.40 to C$1.30 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$1.30 to C$0.75 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.78 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.78. The company has a market cap of C$368.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.74, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

About Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V)

Greenlane Renewables Inc provides biogas upgrading systems worldwide. The company's systems remove impurities and separate carbon dioxide from biomethane in the raw biogas created from anaerobic decomposition of organic waste at landfills, wastewater treatment plants, and farms and food waste facilities for injection into the natural gas grid or for direct use as vehicle fuel.

