Grin Achieves Market Cap of $6.43 Million (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 2nd. One Grin coin can currently be bought for $0.0655 or 0.00000278 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Grin has traded down 3.8% against the dollar. Grin has a total market capitalization of $6.43 million and $829,670.86 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,562.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0914 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.12 or 0.00420663 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00014151 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $172.76 or 0.00733188 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.51 or 0.00095513 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.04 or 0.00581624 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001083 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004246 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.69 or 0.00181192 BTC.

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official website is grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw.

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced.Github”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

